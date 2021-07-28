TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 27, 2021 _____ 847 FPUS54 KEWX 280832 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 TXZ192-282145- Travis- Including the city of Austin 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ205-282145- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ183-282145- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ220-282145- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Hot, clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ187-282145- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ193-282145- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ190-282145- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ172-282145- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ208-282145- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ206-282145- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ224-282145- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ228-282145- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Hot. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Hot, clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ184-282145- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ209-282145- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ219-282145- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Hot, clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ188-282145- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ223-282145- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ207-282145- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ191-282145- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ222-282145- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ189-282145- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ186-282145- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ202-282145- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ225-282145- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ194-282145- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ171-282145- Llano- Including the city of Llano 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ217-282145- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ204-282145- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ185-282145- Real- Including the city of Leakey 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ203-282145- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ173-282145- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ221-282145- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ218-282145- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 332 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Hot, clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. 