Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

TXZ192-052215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ205-052215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ183-052215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ220-052215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers before midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ187-052215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ193-052215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph

before midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ190-052215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ172-052215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ208-052215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ206-052215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ224-052215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers before midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ228-052215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers before midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ184-052215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ209-052215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ219-052215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers before midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ188-052215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ223-052215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ207-052215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ191-052215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ222-052215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

before midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ189-052215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ186-052215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ202-052215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ225-052215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ194-052215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ171-052215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ217-052215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ204-052215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ185-052215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ203-052215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ173-052215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ221-052215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ218-052215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

404 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers before midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

