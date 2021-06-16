TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 15, 2021 _____ 902 FPUS54 KEWX 160745 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 TXZ192-162045- Travis- Including the city of Austin 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ205-162045- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ183-162045- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 97 to 102. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ220-162045- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 97 to 102. Highest heat index readings up to 115. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 early before midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ187-162045- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ193-162045- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ190-162045- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ172-162045- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ208-162045- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ206-162045- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ224-162045- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ228-162045- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Hot. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 115. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 early before midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ184-162045- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ209-162045- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ219-162045- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Hot. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 97 to 102. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 early before midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ188-162045- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ223-162045- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ207-162045- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ191-162045- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ222-162045- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 115. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 early before midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ189-162045- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ186-162045- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ202-162045- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ225-162045- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ194-162045- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ171-162045- Llano- Including the city of Llano 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ217-162045- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Hot. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 98 to 103. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 115 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 early before midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ204-162045- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ185-162045- Real- Including the city of Leakey 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ203-162045- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ173-162045- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ221-162045- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ218-162045- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 245 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Hot. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$