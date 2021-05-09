TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021

_____

332 FPUS54 KEWX 090722

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

TXZ192-092030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ205-092030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-092030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ220-092030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ187-092030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ193-092030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ190-092030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ172-092030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ208-092030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ206-092030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ224-092030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-092030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ184-092030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ209-092030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ219-092030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ188-092030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ223-092030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-092030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ191-092030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ222-092030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-092030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before

midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ186-092030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers before

midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ202-092030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ225-092030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ194-092030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ171-092030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ217-092030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ204-092030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ185-092030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ203-092030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ173-092030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ221-092030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ218-092030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

222 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather