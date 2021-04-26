TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 25, 2021

752 FPUS54 KEWX 260825

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

TXZ192-262130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ205-262130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ183-262130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ220-262130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ187-262130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ193-262130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ190-262130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ172-262130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ208-262130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ206-262130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ224-262130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ228-262130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ184-262130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ209-262130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ219-262130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ188-262130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around

80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ223-262130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ207-262130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ191-262130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ222-262130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ189-262130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ186-262130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ202-262130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ225-262130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ194-262130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ171-262130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ217-262130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ204-262130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ185-262130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ203-262130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ173-262130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ221-262130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ218-262130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

325 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

