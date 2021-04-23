TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 22, 2021 _____ 736 FPUS54 KEWX 230749 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 TXZ192-232100- Travis- Including the city of Austin 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ205-232100- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning. Rain showers likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ183-232100- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle early in the morning, then cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle late in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ220-232100- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ187-232100- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning. Rain showers likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ193-232100- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ190-232100- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ172-232100- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ208-232100- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ206-232100- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ224-232100- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ228-232100- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy then becoming partly sunny early in the afternoon then becoming sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ184-232100- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy then becoming partly sunny early in the afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain showers early in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ209-232100- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ219-232100- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Chance of showers until late afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ188-232100- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning. Rain showers likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ223-232100- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ207-232100- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ191-232100- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ222-232100- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Slight chance of thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning. Showers likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ189-232100- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning. Rain showers likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ186-232100- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ202-232100- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy then becoming partly sunny early in the afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers early in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ225-232100- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ194-232100- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ171-232100- Llano- Including the city of Llano 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ217-232100- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of showers early in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs 86 to 92. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 60. $$ TXZ204-232100- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ185-232100- Real- Including the city of Leakey 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ203-232100- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Chance of rain showers until late afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ173-232100- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ221-232100- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning. Showers likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ218-232100- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 60. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather