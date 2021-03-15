TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

