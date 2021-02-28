TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 27, 2021 _____ 314 FPUS54 KEWX 280822 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 TXZ192-282130- Travis- Including the city of Austin 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ205-282130- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ183-282130- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ220-282130- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ187-282130- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ193-282130- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ190-282130- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ172-282130- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ208-282130- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ206-282130- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ224-282130- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ228-282130- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ184-282130- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ209-282130- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ219-282130- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ188-282130- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ223-282130- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ207-282130- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ191-282130- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ222-282130- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ189-282130- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ186-282130- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ202-282130- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ225-282130- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ194-282130- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ171-282130- Llano- Including the city of Llano 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ217-282130- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ204-282130- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ185-282130- Real- Including the city of Leakey 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ203-282130- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ173-282130- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ221-282130- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ218-282130- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 222 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather