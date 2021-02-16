TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 15, 2021

_____

127 FPUS54 KEWX 160950

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

TXZ192-162300-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 4 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Slight chance of freezing rain before

midnight, then freezing rain after midnight. Areas of freezing

fog through the night. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an

inch. Lows around 20. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 11.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill as low as 13.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and

light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 12.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 15-20. Highs in the mid

40s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings

around 20 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ205-162300-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 4 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain

before midnight, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Patchy

freezing fog after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of

an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of freezing

rain, light sleet, and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 16 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and

light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the

upper 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ183-162300-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as

1 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and freezing

rain before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain, snow, and light

sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings as

low as 16 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and

light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 13 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ220-162300-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 2 below increasing to wind chill readings as low as

16 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and

slight chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and

light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ187-162300-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings as low as 5 below increasing to wind chill readings as

low as 11 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain

before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Patchy freezing fog before midnight, then areas of freezing fog

after midnight. Lows around 20. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 11.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain

before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain, snow and light

sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings

as low as 11 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings as low as 10 above increasing to wind chill

readings as low as 19 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as cool. Clear. Lows 15-20.

Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ193-162300-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 9 above in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Chance of freezing rain before midnight,

then freezing rain after midnight. Patchy freezing fog before

midnight, then areas of freezing fog after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 11.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and freezing

rain in the morning. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 decreasing

to wind chill readings as low as 14 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and light

sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 12.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. Wind chill readings

as low as 10 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ190-162300-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 6 below increasing to

wind chill readings as low as 9 above in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain

before midnight, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Areas

of freezing fog through the night. Ice accumulation around a

tenth of an inch. Lows around 20. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 11.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

freezing rain in the morning. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15 decreasing

to wind chill readings as low as 12 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and

light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above increasing

to wind chill readings as low as 18 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as cool. Clear. Lows 15-20.

Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ172-162300-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 6 below increasing to

wind chill readings as low as 7 above in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Chance of freezing rain before midnight,

then freezing rain after midnight. Areas of freezing fog through

the night. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows

around 19. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 7 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13 decreasing

to wind chill readings as low as 9 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 7 above

increasing to wind chill readings as low as 16 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 15-20. Highs in the mid

40s. Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill readings around 20 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings around 20 in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ208-162300-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 10 above in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Slight chance of freezing rain before

midnight, then freezing rain after midnight. Patchy freezing fog

before midnight, then areas of freezing fog after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 12.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17 decreasing

to wind chill readings as low as 13 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and

light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 12.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. Wind chill readings

as low as 5 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ206-162300-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 6 below increasing to

wind chill readings as low as 12 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain

before midnight, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Patchy

freezing fog before midnight, then areas of freezing fog after

midnight. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows in the

lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as

10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16 decreasing

to wind chill readings as low as 12 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and

light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 11 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the

mid 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ224-162300-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 3 below increasing to wind chill readings as low as

15 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain before

midnight, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing

rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Wind

chill readings as low as 18 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings as low

as 10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ228-162300-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as

3 above increasing to wind chill readings as low as 19 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and slight

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain, light

sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ184-162300-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as

3 below increasing to wind chill readings as low as 12 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

freezing rain before midnight, then cloudy with chance of

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 9 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and

light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings as low as 9 above

increasing to wind chill readings as low as 17 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as cool. Clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-162300-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 30. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Chance of freezing rain before midnight,

then freezing rain after midnight. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows in the

mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the

morning. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Ice accumulation of

up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain

and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17 after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and light

sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ219-162300-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 1 below increasing to

wind chill readings as low as 15 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain

before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and

light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ188-162300-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 4 below increasing to wind chill readings as

low as 10 above in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain

before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and rain after

midnight. Areas of freezing fog through the night. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 11.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 12 decreasing

to wind chill readings as low as 9 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Wind

chill readings as low as 7 above increasing to wind chill

readings as low as 15 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. Wind chill readings

as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ223-162300-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 12 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Chance of freezing rain before midnight,

then freezing rain after midnight. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows in the

mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain

and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 19 decreasing to wind chill readings as low as 14 after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and light

sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ207-162300-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 8 below increasing to wind

chill readings as low as 10 above in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Slight chance of freezing rain before

midnight, then freezing rain after midnight. Patchy freezing fog

after midnight. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows

in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain and freezing rain in the morning. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of freezing rain,

light sleet and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 19 decreasing to wind chill readings as low as

15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and

light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 13 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ191-162300-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 7 below increasing to

wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Slight chance of freezing rain before

midnight, then freezing rain after midnight. Patchy freezing fog

before midnight, then areas of freezing fog after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows around 20.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain and freezing rain in the morning. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15 decreasing

to wind chill readings as low as 12 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and

light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 11.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 15-20. Highs in the mid

40s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings

around 20 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ222-162300-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 4 below increasing to wind chill readings as low as

16 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and

slight chance of rain before midnight, then freezing rain likely

after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as

19 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the

upper 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ189-162300-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 5 below increasing to wind

chill readings as low as 10 above in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain

before midnight, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Areas

of freezing fog through the night. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Lows around 20. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 11.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16 decreasing

to wind chill readings as low as 11 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 9 above

increasing to wind chill readings as low as 18 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as cool. Clear. Lows 15-20.

Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ186-162300-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as

3 below increasing to wind chill readings as low as 11 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain

before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and rain after

midnight. Patchy freezing fog before midnight, then areas of

freezing fog after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of

an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 12.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13 decreasing

to wind chill readings as low as 10 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and light

sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 8 above increasing to wind

chill readings as low as 16 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. Wind chill readings

as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ202-162300-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 4 below increasing to wind chill readings as low as 11 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 12.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain and freezing

rain before midnight, then cloudy with chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 18 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings as low as 16 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-162300-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 4 below increasing to wind chill readings as low as 15 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Chance of freezing rain before midnight,

then freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a

tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain,

light sleet and rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Wind

chill readings as low as 17 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind

chill readings as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings as low

as 10 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ194-162300-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 8 above in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Chance of freezing rain before midnight,

then freezing rain after midnight. Patchy freezing fog before

midnight, then areas of freezing fog after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 12.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and rain likely in the

morning. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Ice accumulation of

up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and light

sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as

12.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. Wind chill readings

as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 40. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ171-162300-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as

2 below increasing to wind chill readings as low as 11 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain before

midnight, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Areas of

freezing fog through the night. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth

of an inch. Lows around 20. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 9 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows around 20. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13 decreasing to wind

chill readings as low as 10 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 7 above increasing to wind

chill readings as low as 17 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ217-162300-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 1 above increasing to wind chill readings as

low as 12 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain before

midnight, then cloudy with chance of rain, light sleet and

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and

light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ204-162300-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 5 below increasing to wind chill readings as low as 13 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain

before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 12.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

freezing rain before midnight, then cloudy with chance of

freezing rain, light sleet, snow and rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and

light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 13 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 20. Highs around

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ185-162300-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as

2 below increasing to wind chill readings as low as 12 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain

before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

freezing rain before midnight, then cloudy with chance of

freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 11 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings as low as 10 above increasing to wind chill

readings as low as 19 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as cool. Clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-162300-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 5 below increasing to

wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

freezing rain. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 12.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

freezing rain before midnight, then cloudy with chance of

freezing rain, snow, light sleet and rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 16 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 20. Highs around

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ173-162300-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 6 above in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Slight chance of freezing rain before

midnight, then freezing rain after midnight. Areas of freezing

fog through the night. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an

inch. Lows around 19. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 9 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of freezing

rain and rain in the morning. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain,

snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13 decreasing

to wind chill readings as low as 10 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind

chill readings as low as 9 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above decreasing to wind chill readings as

low as 5 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill

readings around 20 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ221-162300-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 4 below increasing to wind chill readings as

low as 12 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain before

midnight, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Patchy

freezing fog after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of

an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of freezing

rain, light sleet and rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 19 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and

light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 16 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the

upper 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ218-162300-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

350 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 1 below increasing to wind chill readings as low as 12 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

before midnight, then cloudy with chance of rain, freezing rain

and light sleet after midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and light

sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather