TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 26, 2021 _____ 878 FPUS54 KEWX 270810 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 TXZ192-272115- Travis- Including the city of Austin 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ205-272115- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ183-272115- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ220-272115- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ187-272115- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ193-272115- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ190-272115- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ172-272115- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ208-272115- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ206-272115- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ224-272115- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ228-272115- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ184-272115- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ209-272115- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ219-272115- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ188-272115- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ223-272115- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ207-272115- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ191-272115- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ222-272115- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ189-272115- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ186-272115- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ202-272115- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ225-272115- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ194-272115- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ171-272115- Llano- Including the city of Llano 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ217-272115- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ204-272115- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ185-272115- Real- Including the city of Leakey 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ203-272115- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ173-272115- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ221-272115- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ218-272115- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 210 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather