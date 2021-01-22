TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 21, 2021 _____ 649 FPUS54 KEWX 220933 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 TXZ192-222245- Travis- Including the city of Austin 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ205-222245- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ183-222245- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ220-222245- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ187-222245- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ193-222245- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ190-222245- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ172-222245- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ208-222245- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ206-222245- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ224-222245- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ228-222245- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ184-222245- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ209-222245- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ219-222245- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ188-222245- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ223-222245- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ207-222245- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ191-222245- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ222-222245- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ189-222245- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ186-222245- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ202-222245- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ225-222245- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ194-222245- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ171-222245- Llano- Including the city of Llano 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ217-222245- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ204-222245- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ185-222245- Real- Including the city of Leakey 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ203-222245- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ173-222245- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ221-222245- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ218-222245- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 333 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$