TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021 _____ 348 FPUS54 KEWX 030830 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 TXZ192-032130- Travis- Including the city of Austin 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ205-032130- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ183-032130- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ220-032130- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ187-032130- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ193-032130- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ190-032130- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ172-032130- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ208-032130- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ206-032130- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ224-032130- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ228-032130- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ184-032130- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ209-032130- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ219-032130- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ188-032130- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ223-032130- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ207-032130- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ191-032130- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ222-032130- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ189-032130- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ186-032130- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ202-032130- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ225-032130- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ194-032130- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ171-032130- Llano- Including the city of Llano 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ217-032130- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ204-032130- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ185-032130- Real- Including the city of Leakey 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ203-032130- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ173-032130- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ221-032130- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ218-032130- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$