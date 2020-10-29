TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

_____

567 FPUS54 KEWX 290716

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

TXZ192-292030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

$$

TXZ205-292030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ183-292030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-292030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ187-292030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ193-292030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ190-292030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ172-292030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ208-292030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ206-292030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ224-292030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-292030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ184-292030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ209-292030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ219-292030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ188-292030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ223-292030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ207-292030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ191-292030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-292030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ189-292030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ186-292030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ202-292030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ225-292030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ194-292030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ171-292030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ217-292030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ204-292030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

$$

TXZ185-292030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ203-292030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ173-292030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ221-292030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ218-292030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

_____

