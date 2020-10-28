TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

_____

132 FPUS54 KEWX 280723

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

TXZ192-282030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ205-282030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-282030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ220-282030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ187-282030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-282030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ190-282030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ172-282030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers,

thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ208-282030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-282030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

patchy drizzle in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ224-282030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ228-282030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-282030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ209-282030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ219-282030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ188-282030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and freezing rain in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-282030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-282030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-282030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ222-282030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ189-282030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-282030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ202-282030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-282030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers, thunderstorms and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ194-282030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers,

thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ171-282030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

patchy drizzle in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ217-282030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-282030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ185-282030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-282030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ173-282030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ221-282030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ218-282030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather