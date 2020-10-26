TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 25, 2020
239 FPUS54 KEWX 260641
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
TXZ192-261945-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas
of drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ205-261945-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ183-261945-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy
drizzle. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Chance of rain before midnight, then
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ220-261945-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in
the mid 70s.
TXZ187-261945-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas
of drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ193-261945-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ190-261945-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas
of drizzle. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ172-261945-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas
of drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Occasional drizzle and rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ208-261945-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts
to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ206-261945-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas
of drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ224-261945-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before
midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ228-261945-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ184-261945-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of
drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Chance of rain before midnight, then
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ209-261945-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TXZ219-261945-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ188-261945-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas
of drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ223-261945-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ207-261945-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle
in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ191-261945-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas
of drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ222-261945-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before
midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
TXZ189-261945-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas
of drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ186-261945-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas
of drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before
midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ202-261945-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before
midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ225-261945-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ194-261945-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ171-261945-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas
of drizzle. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Occasional drizzle and rain likely in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ217-261945-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of rain before
midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ204-261945-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ185-261945-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas
of drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. East
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before
midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ203-261945-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of rain before
midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ173-261945-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas
of drizzle. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ221-261945-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ218-261945-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the north with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
