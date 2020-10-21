TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

_____

523 FPUS54 KEWX 210846

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

TXZ192-212200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ205-212200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ183-212200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ220-212200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms and slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ187-212200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ193-212200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ190-212200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ172-212200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ208-212200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ206-212200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ224-212200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ228-212200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-212200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ209-212200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ219-212200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ188-212200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ223-212200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ207-212200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ191-212200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ222-212200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ189-212200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ186-212200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ202-212200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ225-212200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ194-212200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ171-212200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ217-212200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ204-212200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ185-212200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ203-212200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ173-212200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ221-212200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ218-212200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

346 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather