TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

TXZ192-192130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ205-192130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ183-192130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

TXZ220-192130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ187-192130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ193-192130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ190-192130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ172-192130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ208-192130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

TXZ206-192130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ224-192130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ228-192130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ184-192130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ209-192130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ219-192130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ188-192130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ223-192130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ207-192130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ191-192130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ222-192130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ189-192130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ186-192130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ202-192130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ225-192130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ194-192130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ171-192130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ217-192130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ204-192130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ185-192130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ203-192130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

TXZ173-192130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ221-192130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ218-192130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

