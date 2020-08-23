TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020

537 FPUS54 KEWX 230830

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

TXZ192-232130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

TXZ205-232130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around

100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

TXZ183-232130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

100-105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

TXZ220-232130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

TXZ187-232130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

TXZ193-232130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ190-232130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ172-232130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

TXZ208-232130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ206-232130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around

100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

TXZ224-232130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ228-232130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

100-105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100-105.

TXZ184-232130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

TXZ209-232130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ219-232130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

100-105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100-105.

TXZ188-232130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ223-232130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ207-232130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

TXZ191-232130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

TXZ222-232130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ189-232130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TXZ186-232130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ202-232130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ225-232130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ194-232130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ171-232130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

TXZ217-232130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ204-232130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around

100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ185-232130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ203-232130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ173-232130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

TXZ221-232130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

TXZ218-232130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

