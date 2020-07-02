TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

_____

166 FPUS54 KEWX 020827

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

TXZ192-022130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ205-022130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ183-022130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ220-022130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ187-022130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-022130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ190-022130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ172-022130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ208-022130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ206-022130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ224-022130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ228-022130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

103. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ184-022130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ209-022130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ219-022130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ188-022130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ223-022130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ207-022130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ191-022130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ222-022130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ189-022130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ186-022130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-022130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ225-022130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up

to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ194-022130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ171-022130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ217-022130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ204-022130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ185-022130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-022130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ173-022130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-022130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-022130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

