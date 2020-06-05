TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 4, 2020

257 FPUS54 KEWX 050821

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

TXZ192-052130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

TXZ205-052130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 97-102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ183-052130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 98-103.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ220-052130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

100-105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ187-052130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

TXZ193-052130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

TXZ190-052130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

TXZ172-052130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 100-105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

TXZ208-052130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

TXZ206-052130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

TXZ224-052130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ228-052130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ184-052130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ209-052130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ219-052130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

TXZ188-052130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

TXZ223-052130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ207-052130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

100-105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

TXZ191-052130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

TXZ222-052130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ189-052130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

TXZ186-052130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

TXZ202-052130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs 98-103.

TXZ225-052130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ194-052130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

TXZ171-052130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows around

70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

TXZ217-052130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ204-052130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 100-105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

around 70.

TXZ185-052130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ203-052130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs 97-102.

TXZ173-052130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

TXZ221-052130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ218-052130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

321 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs 100-105.

