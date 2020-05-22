TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 21, 2020
_____
028 FPUS54 KEWX 220758
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
TXZ192-222100-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ205-222100-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ183-222100-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ220-222100-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ187-222100-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ193-222100-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ190-222100-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ172-222100-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ208-222100-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ206-222100-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ224-222100-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ228-222100-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ184-222100-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ209-222100-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ219-222100-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ188-222100-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ223-222100-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ207-222100-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ191-222100-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ222-222100-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ189-222100-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ186-222100-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ202-222100-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ225-222100-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ194-222100-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ171-222100-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ217-222100-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ204-222100-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ185-222100-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ203-222100-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ173-222100-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ221-222100-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
258 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southea