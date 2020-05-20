TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020
_____
833 FPUS54 KEWX 200804
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
TXZ192-202115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ205-202115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ183-202115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ220-202115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ187-202115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ193-202115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ190-202115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ172-202115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ208-202115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around
70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
$$
TXZ206-202115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ224-202115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ228-202115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ184-202115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ209-202115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ219-202115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ188-202115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ223-202115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ207-202115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ191-202115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
around 70.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ222-202115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ189-202115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ186-202115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ202-202115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ225-202115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ194-202115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
$$
TXZ171-202115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ217-202115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ204-202115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ185-202115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ203-202115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ173-202115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ221-202115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ218-202115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
304 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
