TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2020

_____

595 FPUS54 KEWX 090900

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

TXZ192-092200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ205-092200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ183-092200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ220-092200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ187-092200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ193-092200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ190-092200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ172-092200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ208-092200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ206-092200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ224-092200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ228-092200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ184-092200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ209-092200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ219-092200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ188-092200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ223-092200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ207-092200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ191-092200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ222-092200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ189-092200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ186-092200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ202-092200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-092200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ194-092200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ171-092200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ217-092200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ204-092200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ185-092200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-092200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ173-092200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

300 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly clou