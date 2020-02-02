TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 1, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

TXZ192-022230-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ205-022230-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ183-022230-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ220-022230-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ187-022230-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ193-022230-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ190-022230-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ172-022230-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ208-022230-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ206-022230-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ224-022230-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ228-022230-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

TXZ184-022230-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TXZ209-022230-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ219-022230-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ188-022230-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TXZ223-022230-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ207-022230-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ191-022230-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ222-022230-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ189-022230-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ186-022230-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TXZ202-022230-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ225-022230-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ194-022230-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ171-022230-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TXZ217-022230-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

TXZ204-022230-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ185-022230-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

around 70.

TXZ203-022230-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ173-022230-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ221-022230-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ218-022230-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

321 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

