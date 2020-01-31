TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020

658 FPUS54 KEWX 310906

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

TXZ192-312215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ205-312215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ183-312215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ220-312215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ187-312215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ193-312215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ190-312215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ172-312215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ208-312215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ206-312215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ224-312215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ228-312215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ184-312215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ209-312215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ219-312215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ188-312215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ223-312215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ207-312215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ191-312215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ222-312215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ189-312215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ186-312215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ202-312215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ225-312215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ194-312215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ171-312215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ217-312215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ204-312215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ185-312215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ203-312215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ173-312215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ221-312215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ218-312215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

306 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

