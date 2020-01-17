TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
TXZ192-172230-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ205-172230-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ183-172230-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ220-172230-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ187-172230-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ193-172230-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ190-172230-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ172-172230-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ208-172230-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ206-172230-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ224-172230-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ228-172230-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ184-172230-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ209-172230-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ219-172230-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ188-172230-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 60. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ223-172230-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ207-172230-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ191-172230-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ222-172230-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ189-172230-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ186-172230-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 60. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ202-172230-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ225-172230-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ194-172230-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ171-172230-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ217-172230-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ204-172230-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
TXZ185-172230-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ203-172230-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ173-172230-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
TXZ221-172230-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ218-172230-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
