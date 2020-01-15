TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
TXZ192-152315-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 60. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ205-152315-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
TXZ183-152315-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
TXZ220-152315-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ187-152315-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature
around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
TXZ193-152315-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ190-152315-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ172-152315-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ208-152315-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ206-152315-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
TXZ224-152315-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ228-152315-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ184-152315-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
TXZ209-152315-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ219-152315-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ188-152315-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around
50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ223-152315-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ207-152315-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ191-152315-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 60. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ222-152315-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ189-152315-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around
50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ186-152315-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
TXZ202-152315-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TXZ225-152315-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ194-152315-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
TXZ171-152315-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ217-152315-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TXZ204-152315-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ185-152315-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TXZ203-152315-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TXZ173-152315-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ221-152315-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ218-152315-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
415 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
