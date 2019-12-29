TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

Travis-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.



Bexar-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

around 70.



Val Verde-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to

35 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the lower 70s.



Atascosa-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.



Bandera-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

around 70.



Bastrop-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

upper 60s.



Blanco-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

upper 60s.



Burnet-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

upper 60s.



Caldwell-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

around 70.



Comal-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

upper 60s.



De Witt-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.



Dimmit-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.



Edwards-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the lower 70s.



Fayette-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.



Frio-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.



Gillespie-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs around

70.



Gonzales-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

around 70.



Guadalupe-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

around 70.



Hays-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

upper 60s.



Karnes-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.



Kendall-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.



Kerr-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs around

70.



Kinney-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 70s.



Lavaca-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely.

Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

around 70.



Lee-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.



Llano-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the lower 70s.



Maverick-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.



Medina-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the lower 70s.



Real-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 70s.



Uvalde-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the lower 70s.



Williamson-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.



Wilson-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.



Zavala-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

318 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.



