TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
around 70.
TXZ205-162130-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs around
70.
TXZ183-162130-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind
chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ220-162130-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ187-162130-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
TXZ193-162130-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with
chance of showers early in the morning, then cloudy with a slight
chance of showers late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs around
70.
TXZ190-162130-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ172-162130-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
around 70.
TXZ208-162130-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with
chance of showers early in the morning, then cloudy with a slight
chance of showers late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
around 70.
TXZ206-162130-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings
30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
around 70.
TXZ224-162130-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers early in the morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of
showers late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ228-162130-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
around 40.
TXZ184-162130-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ209-162130-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
around 70.
TXZ219-162130-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
around 40.
TXZ188-162130-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in
the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
TXZ223-162130-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ207-162130-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with
chance of showers early in the morning, then cloudy with a slight
chance of showers late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TXZ191-162130-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
around 70.
TXZ222-162130-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ189-162130-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings
25 to 30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
TXZ186-162130-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings
25 to 30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ202-162130-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ225-162130-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers early in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ194-162130-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy
with chance of showers early in the morning, then cloudy with a
slight chance of showers late in the morning. Partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ171-162130-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in
the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings
25 to 30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the
mid 30s.
TXZ217-162130-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TXZ204-162130-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
TXZ185-162130-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 70.
TXZ203-162130-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 70.
TXZ173-162130-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings
25 to 30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
around 70.
TXZ221-162130-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ218-162130-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
225 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
