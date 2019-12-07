TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 6, 2019
_____
174 FPUS54 KEWX 070933
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
TXZ192-072245-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ205-072245-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ183-072245-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ220-072245-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ187-072245-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ193-072245-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ190-072245-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ172-072245-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around
30. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ208-072245-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ206-072245-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ224-072245-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ228-072245-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ184-072245-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ209-072245-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ219-072245-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ188-072245-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around
30. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ223-072245-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ207-072245-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ191-072245-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ222-072245-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ189-072245-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ186-072245-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ202-072245-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ225-072245-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ194-072245-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ171-072245-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ217-072245-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ204-072245-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ185-072245-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ203-072245-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ173-072245-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ221-072245-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ218-072245-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
333 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
