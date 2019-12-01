TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019

_____

570 FPUS54 KEWX 010900

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

TXZ192-012200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ205-012200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ183-012200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ220-012200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ187-012200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ193-012200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ190-012200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ172-012200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ208-012200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ206-012200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ224-012200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ228-012200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ184-012200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-012200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ219-012200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ188-012200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ223-012200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ207-012200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ191-012200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ222-012200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ189-012200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ186-012200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ202-012200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ225-012200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ194-012200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ171-012200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ217-012200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ204-012200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ185-012200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-012200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ173-012200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ221-012200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ218-012200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather