TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019
_____
570 FPUS54 KEWX 010900
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
TXZ192-012200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ205-012200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ183-012200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ220-012200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ187-012200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ193-012200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ190-012200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ172-012200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ208-012200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ206-012200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ224-012200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ228-012200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ184-012200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ209-012200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ219-012200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ188-012200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ223-012200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ207-012200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ191-012200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ222-012200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ189-012200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ186-012200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ202-012200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ225-012200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ194-012200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ171-012200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ217-012200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ204-012200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ185-012200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ203-012200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ173-012200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ221-012200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ218-012200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
300 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
