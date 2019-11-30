TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019
_____
622 FPUS54 KEWX 300704
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
TXZ192-302015-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ205-302015-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ183-302015-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after
midnight, then patchy fog early in the morning. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ220-302015-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ187-302015-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ193-302015-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ190-302015-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ172-302015-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ208-302015-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ206-302015-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ224-302015-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ228-302015-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ184-302015-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ209-302015-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ219-302015-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ188-302015-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ223-302015-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ207-302015-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ191-302015-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ222-302015-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady
or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ189-302015-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ186-302015-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ202-302015-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after
midnight, then patchy fog early in the morning. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ225-302015-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ194-302015-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ171-302015-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ217-302015-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after
midnight, then patchy fog early in the morning. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ204-302015-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ185-302015-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ203-302015-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ173-302015-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ221-302015-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ218-302015-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
104 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather