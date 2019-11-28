TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

526 FPUS54 KEWX 280927

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

TXZ192-282230-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ205-282230-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ183-282230-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-282230-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A 40 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ187-282230-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ193-282230-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ190-282230-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ172-282230-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ208-282230-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ206-282230-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ224-282230-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ228-282230-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-282230-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-282230-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ219-282230-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A 40 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Not as warm. Clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-282230-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-282230-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ207-282230-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ191-282230-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-282230-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ189-282230-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ186-282230-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-282230-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-282230-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ194-282230-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ171-282230-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ217-282230-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-282230-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Not as warm. Clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ185-282230-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ203-282230-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ173-282230-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ221-282230-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ218-282230-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

327 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Not as warm. Clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

