TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2019

_____

566 FPUS54 KEWX 210842

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

TXZ192-212145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ205-212145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ183-212145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ220-212145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ187-212145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ193-212145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ190-212145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ172-212145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ208-212145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ206-212145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ224-212145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ228-212145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ184-212145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ209-212145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ219-212145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ188-212145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ223-212145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ207-212145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ191-212145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ222-212145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ189-212145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ186-212145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ202-212145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ225-212145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ194-212145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ171-212145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ217-212145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ204-212145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ185-212145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-212145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ173-212145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ221-212145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ218-212145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

242 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather