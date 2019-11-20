TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019
828 FPUS54 KEWX 200810
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
TXZ192-202115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ205-202115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ183-202115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
TXZ220-202115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ187-202115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ193-202115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ190-202115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ172-202115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ208-202115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ206-202115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ224-202115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ228-202115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ184-202115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
TXZ209-202115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ219-202115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ188-202115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ223-202115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ207-202115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ191-202115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ222-202115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ189-202115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ186-202115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
TXZ202-202115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ225-202115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ194-202115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ171-202115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ217-202115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ204-202115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
TXZ185-202115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
TXZ203-202115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ173-202115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ221-202115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ218-202115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
