TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. South winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady

or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 mph shifting to

the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. South winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around

80. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady

or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady

or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around

80. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. South winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts

to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. South winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

300 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

