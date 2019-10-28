TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019
_____
491 FPUS54 KEWX 280800
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
TXZ192-282100-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ205-282100-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ183-282100-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight
then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ220-282100-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ187-282100-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ193-282100-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
East winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ190-282100-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ172-282100-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ208-282100-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ206-282100-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ224-282100-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ228-282100-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ184-282100-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ209-282100-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ219-282100-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ188-282100-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ223-282100-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ207-282100-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in
the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ191-282100-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ222-282100-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ189-282100-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ186-282100-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ202-282100-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ225-282100-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ194-282100-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
East winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ171-282100-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ217-282100-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ204-282100-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ185-282100-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ203-282100-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ173-282100-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ221-282100-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ218-282100-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
300 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
_____
