TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019
_____
926 FPUS54 KEWX 250904
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
TXZ192-252215-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ205-252215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ183-252215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ220-252215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
late in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ187-252215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ193-252215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ190-252215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy early in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ172-252215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ208-252215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ206-252215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ224-252215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ228-252215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning
then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ184-252215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ209-252215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ219-252215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ188-252215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ223-252215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ207-252215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ191-252215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy early in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ222-252215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ189-252215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ186-252215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ202-252215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ225-252215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ194-252215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers early in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ171-252215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ217-252215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning
then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ204-252215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning
then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ185-252215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ203-252215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ173-252215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ221-252215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
late in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ218-252215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
404 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning
then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather