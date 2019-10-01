TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 30, 2019
397 FPUS54 KEWX 010833
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
TXZ192-012145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
$$
TXZ205-012145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ183-012145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
$$
TXZ220-012145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ187-012145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
$$
TXZ193-012145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ190-012145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ172-012145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ208-012145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ206-012145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
$$
TXZ224-012145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming east 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ228-012145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ184-012145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ209-012145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ219-012145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ188-012145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ223-012145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ207-012145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ191-012145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
$$
TXZ222-012145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ189-012145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ186-012145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ202-012145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around
90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ225-012145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ194-012145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
upper 80s.
$$
TXZ171-012145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ217-012145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ204-012145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ185-012145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ203-012145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ173-012145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ221-012145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ218-012145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
333 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
