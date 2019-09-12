TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

548 FPUS54 KEWX 120850

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

TXZ192-122200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ205-122200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ183-122200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ220-122200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ187-122200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ193-122200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ190-122200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ172-122200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ208-122200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ206-122200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ224-122200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

TXZ228-122200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

TXZ184-122200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ209-122200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ219-122200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ188-122200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ223-122200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ207-122200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ191-122200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ222-122200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ189-122200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ186-122200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

TXZ202-122200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ225-122200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109.

TXZ194-122200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ171-122200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ217-122200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ204-122200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ185-122200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

around 70.

TXZ203-122200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ173-122200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ221-122200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ218-122200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

350 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

