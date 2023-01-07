TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 6, 2023 _____ 780 FPUS54 KAMA 070831 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 231 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 TXZ012-017-080100- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 231 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ317-080100- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 231 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ001-006-080100- Dallam-Hartley- Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing, and Romero 231 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ002-080100- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 231 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Clear. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ007-080100- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 231 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ003-080100- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 231 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ008-080100- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 231 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ004-080100- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 231 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ009-080100- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 231 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ005-080100- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 231 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ010-080100- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 231 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ011-080100- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 231 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ016-080100- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 231 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ013-080100- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 231 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ018-080100- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 231 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ014-080100- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 231 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ019-080100- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 231 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ015-080100- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 231 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ020-080100- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 231 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 60. $$