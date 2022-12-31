TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 30, 2022

907 FPUS54 KAMA 310806

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

205 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

TXZ012-017-010100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

205 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ317-010100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

205 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ001-006-010100-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

205 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows 15-20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ002-010100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

205 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ007-010100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

205 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ003-010100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

205 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ008-010100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

205 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ004-010100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

205 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ009-010100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

205 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ005-010100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

205 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ010-010100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

205 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ011-010100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

205 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ016-010100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

205 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ013-010100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

205 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ018-010100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

205 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ014-010100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

205 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ019-010100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

205 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ015-010100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

205 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

30. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ020-010100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

205 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 60.

$$

