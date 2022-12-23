TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries in the morning. Highs

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 9 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries in the morning. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 10 above. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries in the morning. Highs

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below

zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 5 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings

10 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 12 below to 20 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 4 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings

9 below to 1 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2 below. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries in the morning. Highs

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 5 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings

7 below to 3 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below

to 3 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 below. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 12 below to 22 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 3 above. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below

to 1 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. West winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 6 above. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. West winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 below. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 13 below to 23 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 3 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. West winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 7 above. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. West winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 below. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 15 below to 22 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below

zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. West winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill readings

12 below to 20 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Temperature

rising to around 4 above through sunrise. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries in the morning. Highs

in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 9 above. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Temperature

rising to around 3 above through sunrise. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries in the morning. Highs

in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 8 above. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below

to 5 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill readings

11 below to 21 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries in the morning. Highs

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 4 below to 14 below zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 8 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill readings

10 below to 20 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries in the morning. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 4 below to 14 below zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 9 above. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

14 below to 24 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 8 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 11 below to 21 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

12 below to 22 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

146 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 11 below to 21 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

