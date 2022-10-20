TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

305 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

305 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

305 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Windy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

305 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

305 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

305 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

305 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

305 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

305 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

305 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

305 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

305 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

305 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

305 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Windy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

305 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

305 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Windy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

305 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 40.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

305 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 40.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

305 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

