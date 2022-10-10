TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 9, 2022 _____ 966 FPUS54 KAMA 100801 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 TXZ012-017-110000- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ317-110000- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ002-110000- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ007-110000- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ003-110000- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ008-110000- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ004-110000- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ009-110000- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ005-110000- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ010-110000- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ011-110000- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ016-110000- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ013-110000- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ018-110000- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ014-110000- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ019-110000- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ015-110000- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ020-110000- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather