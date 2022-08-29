TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

305 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

305 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely and a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

305 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

305 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

305 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

305 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

305 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

305 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

305 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

305 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

around 60.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

305 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

305 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the morning, then, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

305 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly cloudy.

Thunderstorms likely and a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

305 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

305 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely and a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

305 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

305 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

305 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

305 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

