TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 12, 2022 _____ 741 FPUS54 KAMA 130731 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 231 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 TXZ012-017-140000- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 231 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ317-140000- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 231 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ002-140000- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 231 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ007-140000- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 231 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ003-140000- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 231 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ008-140000- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 231 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ004-140000- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 231 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ009-140000- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 231 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ005-140000- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 231 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ010-140000- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 231 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ011-140000- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 231 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ016-140000- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 231 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ013-140000- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 231 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ018-140000- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 231 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ014-140000- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 231 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ019-140000- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 231 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ015-140000- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 231 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ020-140000- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 231 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.