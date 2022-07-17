TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 16, 2022

_____

596 FPUS54 KAMA 170846

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

TXZ012-017-180000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 100-105. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ317-180000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 105-110. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 112. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100-105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ002-180000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ007-180000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ003-180000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ008-180000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ004-180000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then,

becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ009-180000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ005-180000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the morning, then, becoming

northeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ010-180000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ011-180000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ016-180000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ013-180000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain less than 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ018-180000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 105-110. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100-105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ014-180000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ019-180000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105-110. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100-105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ015-180000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ020-180000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105-110. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather