TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning. Windy. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming south 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Patchy

blowing snow after midnight. Windy. Moderate snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Windy. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Breezy. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Windy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

and rain showers likely after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after

midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. A

chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after

midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. A

chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. A

chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain or snow showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain or snow showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain or

snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Breezy. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Windy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Breezy. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning. Windy. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain or

snow showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain or

snow showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around

30. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows

around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Breezy.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain or

snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

mid 70s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather