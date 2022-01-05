TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 4, 2022

_____

988 FPUS54 KAMA 050831

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

231 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

TXZ012-017-060100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

231 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 10. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Colder.

Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ317-060100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

231 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 12. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below

to 4 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ002-060100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

231 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 5. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Colder.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings

2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ007-060100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

231 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 7. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Lowest

wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Colder.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings

1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ003-060100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

231 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 7. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Colder.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ008-060100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

231 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 8. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Colder.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ004-060100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

231 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 6. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Colder.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ009-060100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

231 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 9. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Colder.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ005-060100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

231 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 6. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to

13 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ010-060100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

231 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Colder.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ011-060100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

231 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the morning, then shifting to the

south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 11. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Colder.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings

6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ016-060100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

231 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

east 15 to 20 mph in the morning, then shifting to the south

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 10. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below

to 4 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ013-060100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

231 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 9. South winds

around 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Colder.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ018-060100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

231 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 11. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs around 30. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ014-060100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

231 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 9. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

colder. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ019-060100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

231 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 12. Southeast winds

around 10 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs around 30. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ015-060100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

231 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 10. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to

1 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ020-060100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

231 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 12. Southeast winds

around 10 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs around 30. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather